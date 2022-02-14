Paris inaugurates its first noise radar in bid to quieten its streets

Europe 14 February 2022 23:29 (UTC+04:00)
Paris inaugurates its first noise radar in bid to quieten its streets

Paris inaugurated its first noise radar on Monday as part of a plan to fine loud motorcycles and other vehicles in one of Europe's noisiest cities, Trend reports citing Reuters.

High on a street lamp post in the 20th district in eastern Paris, the city installed the first noise radar that is able to measure the noise level of moving vehicles and to identify their licence plate.

"Too much noise makes people sick. For our health and quality of life...this first sound radar's aim is to automatically issue fines for vehicles that makes too much noise," Paris deputy mayor David Belliard said in a tweet.

In the next few months, the city will test whether the radar can unequivocally identify the licence plates of roaring motorcycles or cars, after which the equipment will have to be officially approved by authorities by end 2022.

No fines will be issued for now, but Paris plans to start fining from early 2023, while the government deploys more noise radars in other French cities and tests out procedures for automating the fines as part of a 2019 mobility law.

Under existing legislation, authorities can already sanction the owners of noisy vehicles, but police need to have the necessary equipment and catch the driver in the act. The new system will work like a speed radar, with automated fines.

"The problem is that police often have other things to do," said Fanny Mietlicki, head of the Bruitparif agency that has pioneered the noise radar technology.

Other noise radars have already being installed in the Ile-de-France region around Paris and in the cities of Nice and Lyon since late January. On Tuesday, a second noise radar will be installed in western Paris.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iranian, EU delegations meet in Vienna
Iranian, EU delegations meet in Vienna
Iranian, Russian top nuclear negotiators start talks in Vienna
Iranian, Russian top nuclear negotiators start talks in Vienna
3rd expert meeting kicks off in Vienna
3rd expert meeting kicks off in Vienna
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Paris inaugurates its first noise radar in bid to quieten its streets Europe 23:29
Cadet of Azerbaijani Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev goes missing Politics 22:58
Ghost village emerges in Spain as drought empties reservoir Europe 22:37
World Bank relocates some staff from Ukraine, operations continue World 22:08
COVID-19 rages on in big Turkish cities, public less worried Turkey 21:58
More than 50 investment projects in Kyrgyzstan presented to Iranian businessmen Kyrgyzstan 21:48
Iran’s President Raisi to make Qatar visit soon Iran 21:29
3.9 magnitude earthquake hits Georgia Georgia 21:16
Azerbaijan to allow drivers with valid COVID-19 vaccine certificates to carry out inter-district transportation - ministry Society 20:51
Azerbaijan, EU reach preliminary agreement on sheep wool export - Food Safety Agency Economy 20:46
Thankful to President Ilham Aliyev for opportunity to experience this incomparable feeling - martyr's daughter visiting her father's grave in Azerbaijan's Zangilan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 20:30
Health authorities of Azerbaijan disseminate joint information Society 19:37
Azerbaijan's Baktelecom denies rumors spread on social media ICT 19:17
Price indexes of financial, industrial sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 19:06
Georgia maintains high numbers in trade turnover in 2022 Georgia 19:05
Turkmenistan intends to address social security issues in 2022 Finance 19:03
Azerbaijan registers increase in commercial facility prices in Baku Economy 18:58
Stable local currency exchange rate restrains inflationary risks in Azerbaijani economy - Russia's Gazprombank Economy 18:56
Azerbaijani State Border Service detains people suspected of drug trafficking (PHOTO) Society 18:50
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 18:48
EU may consider targeted support for Kazakhstan’s agricultural sector Business 18:48
Azerbaijan confirms 2,749 more COVID-19 cases, 3,971 recoveries Society 18:45
Iranian oil industry equipment rebranded and sold in Europe - official Finance 18:11
Head of Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences resigns from his duties Society 18:06
Kazakhstan investigating facts of law enforcement officials fleeing duty during unrests in early January Kazakhstan 17:55
Iran, Venezuela to launch direct flights - official Transport 17:55
Azerbaijan sees decrease in housing on Baku’s secondary market Economy 17:54
Kazakh State Security Committee investigating several cases on charges of treason Kazakhstan 17:52
German company to provide intelligent security solutions for Uzbek plant Uzbekistan 17:41
Georgia shares data on most used transport means for export Georgia 17:39
Kazakhstan forecasts growth in energy consumption Economy 17:38
Kazakhstan's locomotive plant talks expansion of co-op with Azerbaijan Transport 17:37
Iran’s manufacturing of raw steel, steel products decreases Business 17:37
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 17:36
Iran sees surge in transit of goods via railways Transport 17:34
Turkey unveils transshipment of cargo via its ports from Germany in January 2022 Turkey 17:33
Azerbaijan increases presidential scholarship for students following presidential decree Politics 17:32
Iran to commission new steam units at Ferdowsi TPP Oil&Gas 17:31
Central Bank of Iran unveils amount of loans issued for industrial, mining sectors Finance 17:31
Export of non-oil products reaches highest historical figure in Azerbaijan – minister Economy 17:29
Turkey discloses number of cars transported from Tuzla port to Italian Trieste port Turkey 17:28
Iran's SZOGPC fully implements its oil-gas production plan Oil&Gas 17:27
Israeli central bank says financial sector stable in face of global risks Israel 17:21
2022 risk-based plan for corrosion inspection prepared for SOCAR’s Kulevi terminal Oil&Gas 17:18
Holcim implementing nature-positive strategy 2030 for preserving biodiversity and natural resources Society 17:18
Turkey discloses freight traffic via local ports in January 2022 Turkey 17:15
Medicine from Turkey to Georgia coming - PM Garibashvili says Georgia 17:14
Turkmenistan doubles trade with Kazakhstan over 12M2021 Business 17:13
Goldman Sachs cuts S&P 500 forecast to under 5,000 as inflation worsens US 17:11
Azerbaijan to hold new auctions for state property Economy 17:07
Azerbaijan continues to clear its liberated lands from mines Society 17:06
Last batch of Rafale jets to arrive next week Other News 17:05
Kazakhstan boosts coal exports to Georgia Georgia 17:04
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded at Iran’s Qeshm port down Transport 17:04
Iran's South Zagros Oil & Gas Production Company eyes to launch new gas fields Oil&Gas 17:03
Uzbek Commodity Exchange announces weekly quotes of commodities for export Uzbekistan 17:02
Modi meets ex-Kenyan PM, expresses commitment to strengthen ties Other News 16:48
Tajikistan exported around 12% of generated electricity to neighboring countries in 2021 Tajikistan 16:30
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Serbian counterpart Politics 16:26
Conceived 3 decades ago, Kerala’s Vizhinjam port to be a reality by 2023 Other News 16:22
Kazakhstan's president expresses support for early presidential elections in Turkmenistan Kazakhstan 16:16
Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel train in cold conditions at high altitude Other News 16:03
Azerbaijan continues to render engineering support services in Karabakh region Society 15:56
Kazakhstan to build new power plants in southern regions Oil&Gas 15:55
Tesla sold 59,845 China-made vehicles in January US 15:53
Azerbaijan ready to render assistance to Georgia if necessary - FM Politics 15:47
Uzbek PAHTAMASH aims to build new plants in Azerbaijan, sign deals with local companies (Interview) Economy 15:46
Announcement of ICCR scholarships slots under General Scholarship Scheme for 2022-23 Society 15:45
Georgia eyes to launch new support program for employment - PM Georgia 15:37
Russia reports over 180,400 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 15:33
Kyrgyz-US business forum planned to be held this year Kyrgyzstan 15:31
Azerbaijani, Georgian PMs talk over phone Politics 15:18
One of Russian online retailers starts operating in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 15:13
Alstom ready to work on transport projects with Azerbaijan in Karabakh (Exclusive) Economy 15:05
Azerbaijan reports GDP growth for January 2022 Economy 14:47
Iran's export to neighboring, Asian countries increases Business 14:46
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 14 Society 14:45
Iran increases subsidies in budget plan Business 14:45
Galt & Taggart shares update on Georgia’s economic growth, international reserves Georgia 14:35
Turkmen Commodity and Raw Material Exchange reveals trade data for past week Business 14:29
EU, World Bank to sign grant agreement in Azerbaijan Economy 14:24
French Alstom considering to create service centers in Azerbaijan (Exclusive) Transport 13:58
Studies show safety of AstraZeneca, Sputnik Light vaccine combination - RDIF Society 13:56
EU to require very significant acceleration of electrification rate Oil&Gas 13:55
Turkmen Khazar consortium announces tender to purchase spare parts for pumps Tenders 13:44
Iran’s CBI discloses amount of loans issued for agricultural sector Finance 13:41
Trans Adriatic Pipeline contributed to investment growth in Albania Oil&Gas 13:34
Turkmen Ministry prolongs tender for plant construction Tenders 13:29
Amount of loans issued by Iranian banks soars Finance 13:26
Uzbek Central Bank reveals measures taken to keep stable inflation rate Uzbekistan 13:17
Azerbaijan to grow corn for popcorn production in Aghjabadi district Politics 13:17
Turkmenistan aims to promote new international relations philosophy Business 13:16
Four factors pushing oil prices high Oil&Gas 13:14
Kazakhstan unveils its main foreign trade indicators for 2021 Business 13:02
Loading /unloading of cargo in Iran’s Amirabad port down Transport 13:01
Georgia to launch new support program for construction sector Georgia 13:01
CIS ready to send observers to Turkmenistan's presidential election Business 12:54
Central Bank of Uzbekistan forecasts GDP growth Uzbekistan 12:54
Russian watchdog develops technology that can detect COVID at earliest stage Russia 12:51
Iran, Azerbaijan to start preparations for construction of railway terminal near border of two countries Transport 12:50
All news