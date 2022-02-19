German Foreign Ministry recommends citizens to leave Ukraine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19
Trend:
German Foreign Ministry recommends citizens to leave Ukraine, stated in the list of recommendations of the German Foreign Ministry, which was updated on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
"A warning against trips to Ukraine. An urgent call to leave the country," the message says.
"Military clashes are possible at any moment," the Foreign Ministry notes.
