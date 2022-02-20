13 injured by roof collapse in Madrid amusement park

The roof of an auditorium in the Parque de Atracciones amusement park in Madrid partially collapsed on Saturday, injuring 13 people with eight of them in need of hospital treatment, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The accident happened during a private event held at the "Grand Theater" in the park, when a plasterboard ceiling of 200 square meters fell down, said local emergency services.

All those who suffered injuries are reportedly aged between 30 and 50, with eight of them needing treatment for minor cuts and bruises.

A fire brigade carried out an inspection of the facility and secured the area, while local police has launched an investigation.