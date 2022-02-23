EU special summit on Ukraine set for Feb 24
The EU leaders will hold an emergency summit on February 24, EU Council president Charles Michel said in his invitation letter on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.
"It is important that we continue to be united and determined and jointly define our collective approach and actions," Michel said.
He said that the EU leaders will gather to discuss "how we deal with Russia, notably holding Russia accountable for its actions".
