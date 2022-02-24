Ukrainian media report explosions in number of cities (VIDEO)
On Thursday, February 24, in the early morning, after 7:00, explosions were heard in a number of Ukrainian cities, including Kiev, Trend reports citing UNIAN.
At least four explosions are reported in Kramatorsk, a powerful explosion in Odessa, Kharkov, Berdyansk, and the beginning of powerful shelling in the Donbass.
Explosions are also heard in the capital, they were heard by residents of Poznyakov and Troyeshchyna. In the meantime, explosions and shooting are reported in the area of the Boryspil airport.
