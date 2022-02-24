Ukrainian Parliament approves presidential decree on introduction of martial law

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) approved the decree of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the introduction of martial law throughout Ukraine, Fyedor Venislavsky, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, told Ukrinform news agency, Trend reports.

“The decree was approved by the Verkhovna Rada,” Venislavsky said. “The secretary of the National Security and Defense Council attended the meeting.”

Member from the Servant of the People parliamentary faction Pavel Frolov informed that this decision was supported by 300 MPs.

The corresponding information was confirmed by the Head of the Servant of the People party, parliamentarian Elena Shulyak in Telegram.