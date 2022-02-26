Fight for Vasylkiv ends with victory of Ukrainian Armed Forces - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

Trend:

Mayor of the Vasylkiv city of Kyiv Oblast (province) Natalia Balasinovich said that the Russian troops' assault on the city ended with the victory of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Trend reports citing UNIAN.

“Now the fighting is ending. We can say it is already quiet in Vasylkiv, and our terrible night has come to an end,” the mayor said.

According to her, since yesterday, military units and the airfield have been shelled, and troops have landed in the city.

The combat vehicles sent from Kyiv arrived in time, following the battles with the wounded and the dead, Vasylkiv was defended.

The fierce fighting has been continuing all night in the Vasylkiv city of Kyiv Oblast.