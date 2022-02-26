Ukraine to continue defending itself - Zelenskyy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

Trend:

Ukraine will not stop defending itself, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in the new video address, released in the morning and recorded near the Office of the President on Bankova Street in Kyiv city, Trend reports referring to UNIAN.

In this regard, he urged fellow countrymen not to believe in fake propaganda news.

"Good morning, Ukraine. Now a lot of fake information has spread online, as if I'm calling on Ukrainian army to lay down their arms, and the evacuation is underway. So, I'm here, saying we will not lay down any weapons. We will defend our state, because our weapon is the truth. This is our land, our country, our children, and we will protect them all," the head of state assured.