Ukraine submits application against Russia to Int'l Court of Justice
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27
Trend:
Ukraine has submitted its application against Russia to the Int'l Court of Justice, Trend reports referring to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Twitter.
"Ukraine has submitted its application against Russia to the ICJ. We request an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity now and expect trials to start next week", Zelensky tweeted
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labour-Social Protection of Population talks plans to expand digital infrastructure
Latest
Over past two days, about 500 Azerbaijani citizens crossed from Ukraine to Moldova, 190 to Poland - MFA
President Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan propose organizing talks between Ukraine and Russia - Zelenskyy
Numerous Azerbaijani citizens apply for evacuation from Ukraine - State Committee on Work with Diaspora
Int’l community must make efforts to prevent tragedies like in Azerbaijan's Khojaly in future - Kazakhstan's Embassy
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: Alibaba Mammadov’s death is a great and irreplaceable loss for our culture and all our people (PHOTO)