Ukraine says its delegation at talks with Russia won't give up single meter of its territory
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28
Trend:
The Ukrainian delegation will not give up a single meter of its territory during the talks with Russia in Belarus, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk said, Trend reports citing TASS.
"The Ukrainian delegation has been instructed by the president, no one will give up even a meter of our territories," Vereshchuk told Ukraine-24 TV channel.
Earlier, Head of the Russian delegation, Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky said that the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Gomel region, Belarus must begin at about 12:00 (GMT+3).
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Tashkent to host high-level int'l conference on regional cooperation of Central Asian states in fight against terrorism
Azerbaijan approves "State program for education of youth at prestigious foreign universities" following presidential order