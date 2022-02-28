EU imposes sanctions against Peskov and major Russian businessmen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

Trend:

A whole group of major Russian businessmen is included in the "black list" of the European Union, in addition, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov fell under the sanctions, Trend reports citing Interfax.

Also on the "black list" of 26 Russians were the heads of Rosneft and Transneft, Igor Sechin and Nikolay Tokarev.

The freezing of assets and the ban on entry, in particular, concerns Mikhail Fridman (Alfa Group, shares in VEON and X5) and his partner Petr Aven, Alisher Usmanov (Metalloinvest, Megafon), Alexey Mordashov (Severstal) , Lenta, a share in the TUI tour operator), Gennady Timchenko (stakes in NOVATEK and SIBUR), Alexander Ponomarenko (co-owner of Sheremetyevo Airport).

The insurer SOGAZ also fell under the sanctions (an indirect stake in VK).