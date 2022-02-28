BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

Trend:

EU member states determined to increase their support to Ukraine on bilateral level, High Representative Josep Borrel said, Trend reports.

Borrel made the statement during a press conference held on February 28.

"We will work a lot to ensure maximum effectiveness and coordination of our support," Borrel said.

He added that on accordance to Ukraine's request, EU has also mobilized satellites center to support Ukraine in that way.