EU member states determined to increase their support to Ukraine on bilateral level
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28
Trend:
EU member states determined to increase their support to Ukraine on bilateral level, High Representative Josep Borrel said, Trend reports.
Borrel made the statement during a press conference held on February 28.
"We will work a lot to ensure maximum effectiveness and coordination of our support," Borrel said.
He added that on accordance to Ukraine's request, EU has also mobilized satellites center to support Ukraine in that way.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan achieved victory in Second Karabakh War under leadership of President Ilham Aliyev - Azerbaijani MP (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Prosecutor demands punishment for Armenian nationals accused of terrorism in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar during trial in Baku
Azerbaijanis evacuated from most dangerous districts of Ukraine’s Kharkiv to border with Poland - honorary consulate
Azerbaijan discloses priority specialties within state program for education at prestigious foreign universities