Volodymyr Zelenskyy survived ten assassination attempts - Head of President's Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 9

Trend:

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already survived over ten attempts on his life, Ukrainian negotiator, Advisor to the Head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podolyak, said in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda (“Ukrainian Truth”), Trend reports citing the Ukrainian media.

"Our foreign partners are talking about two or three attempts. I believe, there were more than a dozen such attempts," he said.

"We have a steady operative information that there are some subversion and reconnaissance groups (SRGs) wishing to enter the government area and so on. We have a very a powerful network of intelligence and counterintelligence, which is tracked by these groups. All these SRGs are being liquidated. Therefore, we understand all their plans and use them for counterintelligence," Podolyak said.