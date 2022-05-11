Czech Republic elected to UN Human Rights Council

The UN General Assembly on Tuesday elected the Czech Republic to the Human Rights Council to fill the vacancy left by Russia, whose membership was suspended, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The General Assembly on April 7 adopted a resolution to suspend Russia's membership in the Geneva-based Human Rights Council. Russia immediately decided to terminate its membership in the 47-member council.

In the by-election held on Tuesday, the Czech Republic was elected to replace Russia for the remainder of its three-year term that ends on Dec. 31, 2023. The Czech Republic's term starts immediately.

The Czech Republic was elected with 157 votes in favor, and 23 abstentions.