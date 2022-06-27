One killed and ten injured in rare Netherlands tornado

At least one person has been killed and ten others injured after a rare tornado hit the town of Zierikzee in the Netherlands on Monday afternoon, Trend reports citing Euronews.

The Zeeland Safety Region, which is coordinating rescue efforts, said there was a "huge deployment of emergency services" in response to the extreme weather incident which also saw a ship run into trouble off the coast, caught in high winds.

Dutch media reports that the tornado ripped the roofs from a number of homes and caused other property damage.

The Weeronline meteorological service described the event as a "weak tornado," one of only two or three which form in the Netherlands each year.

"Unfortunately, the tornado has left one person dead and early indications are that about 10 others have been injured," Zeeland provincial authorities said in a statement, adding that "emergency services are still assessing the impact" of the rare phenomenon.