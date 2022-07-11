UK Met Office issues "rare" extreme heat alert

The Met Office of the United Kingdom (UK) on Monday issued an Amber weather warning for extreme heat for much of England and parts of Wales this Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

This warning highlights likely adverse health effects for the public, not just limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, as temperatures could be in excess of 35 degrees Celsius in the southeast, and more widely around 32 degrees Celsius within the warning area, it said in a statement.

Exceptionally high temperatures could extend into the early part of next week and an extension of the warning will be considered in the coming days, it added.

The UK was set to see the hottest day of the year on Monday, as temperatures were predicted to reach 33 degrees Celsius in parts of England this afternoon.

The UK's record high temperature for 2022 currently stands at 32.7 degrees Celsius recorded at Heathrow on June 17, according to ITV report.