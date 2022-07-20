Sunak, Truss emerge as two finalists in UK leadership race

British former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss emerged as the final two candidates in Tory leadership race on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

International Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt was knocked out in the final round of ballot among Conservative lawmakers. Sunak won 137 votes, while Truss received 113.

The two will now go through a postal ballot among all Conservative Party members, numbering around 200,000, over the summer. The winner, to be announced on Sept. 5, will automatically become UK's next prime minister, replacing outgoing Boris Johnson.