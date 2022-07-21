Ukraine's National Bank significantly increases hryvnia exchange rate against USD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has raised the exchange rate of the hryvnia against the US dollar by 25 percent, Trend reports citing UNIAN.

According to the NBU website, the official exchange rate amounted to UAH 36.5686/1 USD on July 21.

The rate was changed because it was very expensive for the gold and foreign exchange reserves of Ukraine to contain the official exchange rate at the level of 29.25, the bank said.

"Such a step will increase the competitiveness of Ukrainian producers, bring exchange rates closer for various business groups and the population and maintain the stability of the economy," the bank said.