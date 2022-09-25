Polls open in Italy, right-wing alliance seen winning

Polls opened in Italy on Sunday in an election that is forecast to return the country's most right-wing government since World War Two and also herald its first woman prime minister, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Voting began at 7 a.m. and will continue until 11 p.m. when exit polls will be published.

However, the complex calculations required by a hybrid proportional/first-past-the-post electoral law mean it may be many hours before a precise seat count is available.

A right-wing alliance led by Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party appeared on course for a clear victory when the last opinion polls were published two weeks ago. read more

But with a polls blackout in force in the two weeks before the election, there is still scope for a surprise.