Liverpool will host Eurovision 2023

Liverpool has been selected as the Host City for the 67th Eurovision Song Contest, following a tight bidding race with the city of Glasgow, Trend reports citing Eurovision TV.

The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will take place in the Liverpool Arena next to the River Mersey on Saturday 13 May with Semi-Finals on Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 May.

The BBC, together with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), will organise the Contest in consultation with UA:PBC, Ukraine’s public broadcaster and last year’s winners of the Contest.

Liverpool was chosen following a strong city bid process that examined facilities at the venue; the ability to accommodate thousands of visiting delegations, crew, fans and journalists; infrastructure; and the cultural offer of the Host City in reflecting Ukraine’s win in 2022.