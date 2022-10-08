Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Europe Materials 8 October 2022 03:28 (UTC +04:00)
3 killed in blast at petrol station in Ireland

Three people have been killed on Friday in an explosion at a petrol station in Co Donegal, Ireland, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The explosion took place just after 3:00 p.m. local time at the Applegreen petrol station on the outskirts of Creeslough in an area near Ireland's northwestern tip, local media quoted Irish police as saying.

Up to 30 people may have been injured, the reports said.

The blast collapsed the roof of a two-story flats block and blanketed the forecourt in rubble and glass, said the reports.

