EU commissioner: bloc “making Georgia ready” for membership

Oliver Varhelyi, the European Union commissioner for neighbourhood and enlargement, on Friday tweeted the partnership between Georgian authorities and the EU was preparing the country for membership in the bloc, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

In his tweet, Varhelyi noted the vast majority of the country’s citizens were for EU membership.

This is a very strong mandate, not only for the government, but the entire political elite of the country, and everybody who is active in working on this. We make Georgia ready for becoming a member of the EU”, he said.

Varhelyi on Tuesday recognised the “active work” of the Georgian government on fulfilling the conditions outlined by the EU for granting the country the membership candidate status.

Speaking at a joint briefing with Georgian prime minister Irakli Garibashvili in Tbilisi, the EU official said in the “coming weeks and months” Georgia would have to “make a big effort to show that it is ready to become a candidate for European Union membership”, emphasising the outcome would only happen through united efforts of all players “inside and outside” the country.