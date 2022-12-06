Fighter jet crashes in Croatia, pilots survive

A Croatian MIG-21 fighter jet crashed in northeastern Croatia at around 2 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Tuesday. The two pilots successfully ejected and landed safely, the Croatian Ministry of Defense said in a statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The jet crashed in an uninhabited forest area near the city of Slatina during a regular military training, the statement said. One pilot was injured but was listed in stable condition.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said that the crash was probably caused by a technical problem.

More than 50 people took part in the search and rescue mission.