Airbus not to achieve 2022 commercial aircraft delivery goal

Airbus announced on Tuesday that it considers its target to achieve "around 700" commercial aircraft deliveries in 2022 "out of reach," Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Based on November deliveries of 68 commercial aircraft and the complex operating environment, it would not achieve its previously modified delivery goal, the aircraft manufacturer said in a press release.

In July, the CEO of Airbus Guillaume Faury revised the delivery goal from 720 to around 700 commercial aircraft, due to problems with the supply chain.

The supply chain issue also affected the production of Airbus' most popular product A320 Family aircraft, the group said.

By the end of November this year, Airbus had delivered 565 commercial aircraft to its global clients.