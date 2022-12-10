Italy unveils program to develop next-generation fighter aircraft

Italy, Britain, and Japan on Friday unveiled the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP), a joint initiative to develop a next-generation stealth fighter aircraft by 2035, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to a statement from Italy's Council of Ministers, the program will "accelerate (the countries') advanced military capabilities and technological advantages" and "deepen defense cooperation, science and technology collaboration, integrated supply chains, and further strengthen the defense industrial base."

Italy said the GCAP will produce economic, industrial and security benefits in all three countries, including job creation and increased investment in research and development.

The leading companies involved in the GCAP are Italy's aerospace and defense giant Leonardo, Britain's BAE Systems, and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.