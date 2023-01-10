Italian PM reaffirms commitment to EU recovery plan

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed the challenges of economic growth and European migration policy here on Monday, Trend reports citing Euronews.

Meloni reaffirmed Italy's commitment to the European Union's (EU) National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NPRR), which provides Italy with around 200 billion euros (215 billion U.S. dollars) in grants and low-interest loans as long as the country follows through with a series of reforms to make its economy stronger and more sustainable.

Von der Leyen is holding a series of bilateral discussions with EU leaders ahead of the Feb. 9-10 meeting of the European Council, scheduled specifically to discuss European economic growth and migration.

It comes as the bloc faces challenges ranging from high inflation and slow economic growth sparked by the crisis in Ukraine, to divisions between countries on policies including energy and migration.