Britain, Japan sign defence pact during PM Kishida visit to London

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida signed a defence agreement in London on Wednesday that will allow the countries to deploy forces on each other's soil, the latest move towards closer security ties, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Kishida and Sunak signed the reciprocal access defence agreement, agreed in principle last May, a month after the two countries teamed up with Italy on a new fighter jet programme.

The visit and agreement form part of Britain's Indo-Pacific tilt in foreign policy strategy as it builds security and trade ties in the region.

Underpinning the desire for closer ties, Britain and Japan have also both described China as a challenge in the Indo-Pacific region.

"This Reciprocal Access Agreement is hugely significant for both our nations - it cements our commitment to the Indo-Pacific," Sunak said in a statement.

"In this increasingly competitive world, it is more important than ever that democratic societies continue to stand shoulder to shoulder as we navigate the unprecedented global challenges of our time."