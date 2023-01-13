One dead, several injured in Czech coal mine accident

One person was killed and several others injured on Thursday in a mining accident in the North East of the Czech Republic, police have announced, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The accident happened some 1,100 meters underground, after a tremor in the CSM-South coal mine near Karvina. The mine belongs to the state-run OKD mining company.

One Czech miner died, while eleven were injured, one of whom is Polish. Among the injured, five suffered "severe or moderate" injuries, according to the Czech News Agency.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.

OKD is the only black-coal producer in the Czech Republic. The government has extended coal mining until the end of 2025 due to high energy prices.