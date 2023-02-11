Paris police use tear gas against pension reform protesters

Paris police have fired tear gas at violent participants of the protest against the pension reform, a TASS correspondent reported on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The rioters were throwing bottles and stones at the police officers who responded by spraying tear gas and apprehending some of the instigators.

The violent young people were burning trashcans and smashing the windows of stores and cafes during the protest. A car was overturned and set on fire on Boulevard Voltaire. Firefighters have arrived at the scene.

The march, which started from the Place de la Republique, reached its destination on the Place de la Nation. The authorities called on the protesters who have reached the end of the route to go home.

The reform, which main provisions were presented by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on January 10, will raise France’s minimum retirement age from 62 to 64 years by 2030 and will increase a minimum full pension to 1,200 euros after the career of at least 43 years at minimum wage. The bill is being considered by the National Assembly (lower house of France’s parliament). The prime minister expects to implement the reform this summer.