Nikos Christodoulides winning runoff presidential election in Cyprus

Cyprus’ former Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides is leading the country’s runoff presidential elections with from 50.5 to 53.5% of votes, according to an exit poll contracted by the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the exit poll results, Christodoulides’ rival, Andreas Mavroyiannis, former negotiator of the Greek Cypriot community in the Cyprus talks, former Permanent Representative of Cyprus to the UN, is winning from 46.5 to 49.5% of votes.

Other exit polls conducted by electronic media also predict Christodoulides’ civtory. Thus, according to the Sigma and Omega television channel, Christodoulides is scoring from 51.5 to 56% of votes, whereas Mavroyiannis is supported from 44 to 48.5% of voters.

The voting in the runoff presidential elections in Cyprus ended at 6:00 p.m. local time (7:00 p.m. Moscow time). Official results are expected to be announced at 10 p.m. local time (11 p.m. Moscow time).

The winner will take the presidential office for a term of five year and will be Cyprus’ eighth president.