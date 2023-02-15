EU proposes 10th sanctions package against Russia

The European Commission proposed a tenth package of sanctions against Russia and Iranian drone suppliers, and banning Moscow from acquiring advanced technology, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The proposed export bans worth over 11 billion euros (11.75 billion U.S. dollars) will target technological and industrial goods critical for the Russian economy that the country cannot get through backfilling by third countries, she said.

The ban covers electronics, specialized vehicles, machine parts, spare parts for trucks and jet engines, as well as goods for the construction sector that can be directed to Russia's military, such as antennas or cranes.

A ban on the export of dual-use and advanced tech goods to Russia is also part of the new sanctions package. The Commission proposes controls on 47 new electronic components that could be used in Russian weapons systems, as well as on specific rare earth materials and thermal cameras.

Adding these to the existing list of banned products should enable the European Union (EU) to block exports towards Russia of all tech products found on the battlefield. In order to prevent third countries from supplying such goods to Russia, the package targets Iran for the first time.

Next week, a Sanctions Coordinators Forum will bring together the EU member states and international partners, she said, in order to make sure that these sanctions are enforced in a coordinated way.

The Commission's proposal requires unanimous approval by all EU member states. (1 euro = 1.07 U.S. dollar)