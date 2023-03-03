Death toll from Greece train crash rises to 57

The death toll from Tuesday night's train crash in central Greece has increased to 57, authorities said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Forty-eight people remain hospitalized, six of them in intensive care, Greek police spokeswoman Konstantia Dimoglidou told journalists.

A search and rescue operation is expected to conclude on Friday, Greek Fire Service spokesman Vasilios Vathrakogiannis added.

An investigation is simultaneously underway to determine the causes of the crash -- how and why a passenger train collided head-on with a freight train traveling in opposite directions.

A station master has been arrested and charged with manslaughter by negligence.

The government has declared a three-day national mourning until Friday and promised that problems affecting the operation of railways will be addressed to prevent such tragedies in the future.