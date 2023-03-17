Police fire tear gas at spontaneous anti-pension bill protest in Paris (VIDEO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Europe Materials 17 March 2023 00:46 (UTC +04:00)
Police fired tear gas at protesters on the Place de la Concorde in Paris, where some 7,000 people demonstrated against the government's pension changes in a spontaneous and unplanned rally, Trend reports citing Reuters.

A Reuters reporter saw cobble stones being thrown at the police, who charged to break up groups of protesters.

The demonstration was across the river Seine from parliament, where Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne earlier on Thursday announced her government would push through the reform using a special constitution clause, as her minority government could not get the necessary backing from the opposition conservative Les Republicains party.

