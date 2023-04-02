Montenegro's ex-economy minister Milatovic leads in presidential run-off

Montenegro's former economy minister Jakov Milatovic secured more than half the vote in a presidential election run-off on Sunday, heading for victory over long-standing incumbent Milo Djukanovic, according to two pollsters' partial projections, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Western-educated Milatovic, 37, the deputy head of the Europe Now movement, campaigned on pledges to curb graft, improve living standards and bolster ties with the European Union and fellow former Yugoslav republic Serbia.

Milatovic won 60.1% to Djukanovic's 39.9%, the Podgorica-based Center for Monitoring and Research (CEMI) pollster said on the basis of results tabulated from a statistical sample of votes cast.