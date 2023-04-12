Defendants in case of corruption in European Parliament released under supervision with ankle monitors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. The person involved in the case of corruption in the European Parliament (EP), the so-called "Qatargate", the former deputy chairman of the EP Eva Kaili will be released from prison and will remain under surveillance with an ankle monitor, Trend reports via RTBF TV channel.

This decision was made on Wednesday by the investigator Michel Claes, the channel notes, citing the Belgian federal prosecutor's office, which did not raise objections to house arrest as a preventive measure for Kaili.

The MEP, who has been in prison on remand since December 10 last year, is charged with corruption, money laundering and belonging to a criminal organization as part of an investigation into suspicions of interference by Qatar and Morocco in decision-making by the European Parliament.

From the very beginning, Kaili denied her guilt. She did not have the opportunity to use parliamentary immunity, since the EP considered that she was caught red-handed: bags with banknotes were found in her apartment.

Earlier, the Brussels lawyers announced the decision of the judiciary to release another person involved in the "Qatargate" on the same conditions - the former Belgian MEP Marc Tarabella, who also constantly declared his innocence.

Last week, the Euronews TV channel reported that the former member of the European Parliament from the Italian socialists, Pier Antonio Panzeri, who is considered the mastermind of the criminal group and who made a deal with the investigation in order to reduce the prison term that threatens him, will also be released with an ankle monitor.