EU to issue 11th wave of sanctions on Russia

The European Union will launch an 11th wave of sanctions on Russia and seek to crack down on efforts to evade economic penalties, a top EU official told CNBC Thursday, Trend reports citing CNBC.

“Europe has rolled out 10 packages of sanctions. We will have another package,” Mairead McGuinness, EU commissioner for financial stability, financial services and capital markets union, told CNBC’s Joumanna Bercetche at the International Monetary Fund’s spring meeting in Washington, D.C.

EU countries have been in talks about drawing up a fresh round of sanctions against Russia in recent weeks and McGuinness confirmed an 11th package of measures is on its way.

“We have to make sure that they don’t find ways around our sanctions, and I make the point repeatedly that the deeper our sanctions the more impactful they are, the more Russia will look for those ways whether it’s other countries or different bank accounts to circumvent.”