"Mariupolis 2" to be shown in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. A screening of the "Mariupolis 2" (Mariupol 2) documentary film will be held at the Rotunda Hall of Landmark Hotel, in Azerbaijan's Baku on May 17 at 18.00 (GMT+4), Trend Life reports.

The event will be organized by the Lithuanian and Ukrainian Embassies in Azerbaijan.

In 2022, Mantas Kvedaravicius (1976-2022) went back to Ukraine, Mariupol, at the heart of the war, to be with the people he had met and filmed in 2015. Following his death, his producers and collaborators have put all their strength into continuing transmitting his work, his vision and his films.

The film became the best documentary film of 2022 according to the European Film Academy, and at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival it was awarded with "Golden Eye" special jury award.