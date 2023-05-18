Manchester City thrash Real Madrid 4-0 to reach Champions League final

Manchester City produced a sensational performance on Wednesday, dismantling Real Madrid 4-0 in the Champions League semi-final second leg to secure a 5-1 aggregate win, Trend reports citing The News.

Bernardo Silva was the hero of the night, scoring twice in the first half before Eder Militao's own goal and Julian Alvarez's late strike rounded off a memorable win for Pep Guardiola's side.

Despite the absence of the injured Kylian Mbappe, PSG looked in good shape, with Angel Di Maria, Neymar, and Marco Verratti all causing problems for the City defense. However, the hosts were resolute and managed to weather the early storm before taking the lead through Riyad Mahrez's stunning free-kick in the 11th minute.

PSG almost responded immediately, with Marquinhos hitting the post with a header, but City doubled their lead in the 63rd minute, with Mahrez once again finding the net. PSG's misery was compounded in the 71st minute when Idrissa Gueye was sent off for a terrible challenge on Ilkay Gundogan. Phil Foden added a third for City in the 82nd minute to all but seal their place in the final.

It was a dominant performance from City, who will now face Chelsea in the final on May 29. They will be confident of lifting their first-ever Champions League trophy, having shown that they are capable of beating the best teams in Europe with ease.

But City's quest for silverware does not end there. They are also on the verge of winning the Premier League title, with just three points needed from their final three games, and they will face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3. If they win all three trophies, they will match Manchester United's treble-winning feat in 1998/99.

City's success this season is a testament to the brilliance of Pep Guardiola, who has masterminded the team's transformation since taking charge in 2016. The Catalan coach has won numerous trophies during his time at the club, but the Champions League has eluded him so far. With just one game standing between City and their first-ever European crown, Guardiola will be hoping that his side can produce another scintillating performance in the final against Chelsea.