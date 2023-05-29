Spanish PM announces decision to dissolve parliament and call elections for July 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced the decision to dissolve parliament and call early elections for July 23, Trend reports.

Sanchez informed King Felipe VI of his decision and noted that he would convene a meeting of the Council of Ministers in the evening to dissolve the Cortes Generales (bicameral legislative chambers of Spain, consisting of the Congress of Deputies, and the Senate).

The PM explained his decision with the results of the regional and municipal elections that took place on May 28.

The conservative People's Party, which is the traditional rival of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party led by Sanchez, won after voting in most of the 12 autonomous communities where the will was expressed.

The upcoming elections in Spain were scheduled for the end of 2023. Regional elections were held in Spain on 28 May 2023 to elect the regional parliaments of twelve of the seventeen autonomous communities—Aragon, Asturias, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Cantabria, Castilla–La Mancha, Extremadura, La Rioja, Madrid, Murcia, Navarre and the Valencian Community.

The conservative Popular Party (PP) received over 750,000 votes more than the Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE), the overall result is seen as a huge boost to the chances of the conservatives’ leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, winning the general election, which is due before the end of the year.