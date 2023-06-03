Chancellor of Germany, President of France to discuss international issues

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Europe Materials 3 June 2023 08:22 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz will receive President of France Emmanuel Macron in Potsdam on June 6, German government representative Christiane Hoffmann at a press conference in Berlin said, Trend reports.

"The sides will discuss bilateral and international issues during the meeting, as well as the European agenda. There are no plans to hold a press conference," she said.

The meeting will be held in the format of a working dinner.

President of France Emmanuel Macron will pay a state visit to the Federal Republic of Germany from July 2 to 4 at the invitation of President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

