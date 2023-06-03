Chancellor of Germany, President of France to discuss international issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz will receive President of France Emmanuel Macron in Potsdam on June 6, German government representative Christiane Hoffmann at a press conference in Berlin said, Trend reports.

"The sides will discuss bilateral and international issues during the meeting, as well as the European agenda. There are no plans to hold a press conference," she said.

The meeting will be held in the format of a working dinner.

President of France Emmanuel Macron will pay a state visit to the Federal Republic of Germany from July 2 to 4 at the invitation of President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier.