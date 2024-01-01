Restrictions will apply to tourists in Venice

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. In order to reduce the negative effects of tourism, the volume of tourist groups that will visit the city of Venice will be reduced.

Trend informs with reference to "Euronews" that this was stated in the statement of the city administration of Venice.

In the statement, it was emphasized that tourist groups that will visit Venice from June can consist of a maximum of 25 people. In addition, it was mentioned that the use of loudspeakers will be prohibited during the tour of the city by tourist groups.

It should be noted that the UN cultural agency has twice discussed the issue of including Venice in the list of endangered heritage sites of UNESCO. In those discussions, the negative effects of tourism on the city were highlighted as the main factor.