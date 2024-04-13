Austria warns nationals to desist from going to Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Austria's Foreign Ministry has advised Austrian citizens to desist from travel to Iran, and those who are currently there should leave immediately, Trend reports via foreign media.

The media reported that due to the region's current tight condition, the level of danger is projected to rise in the next few days.

Austrian airlines have cancelled flights to Tehran until April 18.

Earlier, Germany's Foreign Ministry urged its citizens to leave Iran. The French Foreign Ministry has recommended its people avoid travel to Iran, Israel, and Lebanon owing to the possibility of escalation in the Middle East. In addition, Slovenia's Foreign Ministry advised its people to avoid traveling to Iran.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel