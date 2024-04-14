Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Europe

UK to continue to stand up for Israel's security - Rishi Sunak

Europe Materials 14 April 2024 01:37 (UTC +04:00)
UK to continue to stand up for Israel's security - Rishi Sunak

Follow Trend on

Maryana Ahmadova
Maryana Ahmadova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. The UK will continue to stand up for Israel's security, said the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Trend reports.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the Iranian regime's reckless attack against Israel. Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard. The UK will continue to stand up for Israel's security and that of all our regional partners, including Jordan and Iraq," the statement reads.

He added that the UK is urgently working to stabilise the situation and prevent further escalation.

Will be updated

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more