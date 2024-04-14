UK to continue to stand up for Israel's security - Rishi Sunak

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. The UK will continue to stand up for Israel's security, said the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Trend reports.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the Iranian regime's reckless attack against Israel. Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard. The UK will continue to stand up for Israel's security and that of all our regional partners, including Jordan and Iraq," the statement reads.

He added that the UK is urgently working to stabilise the situation and prevent further escalation.

