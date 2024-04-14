Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Europe Materials 14 April 2024 03:24 (UTC +04:00)
Britain deploys fighter jets to intercept Iranian drones

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. In light of Iran's attack on Israel, the UK has decided to deploy more Royal Air Force fighter jets to the Middle East to be ready to intercept missiles and drones, the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom says, Trend reports.

The statement noted that additional Royal Air Force aircraft and refueling aircraft were deployed as part of Operation Shader, aimed at combating the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria. It is indicated that these British aircraft are ready to intercept any air attacks within their mission area if necessary.

