Situation in Middle East to be discussed at extraordinary EU summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. The leadership of the EU countries will discuss the situation in the Middle East during the extraordinary EU summit, which will take place on April 17-18, President of the European Council Charles Michel wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"The situation in the Middle East, including Lebanon, will be discussed at the European Council next week," he said.

Michel made this statement after a video conference of G7 leaders organized by Italy, which presides over the G7, in connection with Iran's strikes on Israel.

He said that the meeting participants "unanimously condemned Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel." “All parties must show restraint. We will continue all our efforts to de-escalate,” the head of the European Council emphasized.