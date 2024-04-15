Hungarian FM discusses conflict between Iran and Israel with Russian counterpart

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
15 April 2024
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Economic Relations of Hungary Peter Szijjarto has held a phone talk with colleagues from Russia and the United Arab Emirates Sergei Lavrov and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Szijjarto wrote on his Facebook page, Trend reports.

He said that during the telephone conversations the armed conflict between Israel and Iran was discussed.

"I told both my colleagues that Hungary hopes there is still a chance to avoid escalation. But this will become possible when all the main players in world politics behave responsibly in the coming period," he noted.

