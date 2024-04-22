EU foreign ministers to discuss military assistance to Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The EU Foreign Relations Council, which will meet in Luxembourg, will discuss military assistance to Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East and the situation in Sudan, Trend reports.

Before the discussion on Ukraine, in which the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Ministers of Defense of the European Union will take part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba and the Minister of Defense of the country Rustem Umerov will join via video link.

"During the next internal discussions, EU ministers are expected to exchange views on EU military support for Ukraine, focusing on the most important and urgent priorities, namely ammunition and air defense systems," stated in the meeting materials.