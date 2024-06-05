Slovenia recognizes Palestine as independent state

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The Slovenian Parliament recognized the independence of Palestine, Trend reports.

According to information, 52 out of 53 deputies of the ruling coalition spoke in favor of recognition of the independence of the Palestinian state. Representatives of the opposition did not participate in the meeting.

Slovenia became the 147th UN state and the tenth EU country to recognize Palestine.

A wide range of procedural issues were discussed before the vote, and opposition MPs tried to slow down the process.