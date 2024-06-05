EU backs Biden's Gaza ceasefire plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The EU fully supports US President Joe Biden's proposed road map to a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Relations and Security Policy Josep Borrell said, Trend reports.

"The EU commends the efforts of the United States, Egypt and Qatar to end the war between Israel and Hamas," he said.

According to him, peace and stability in the Middle East are in the interests of both peoples, the region as a whole and the whole world.