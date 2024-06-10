Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Europe

Ursula von der Leyen's party wins European Parliament election

Europe Materials 10 June 2024 00:01 (UTC +04:00)
Ursula von der Leyen's party wins European Parliament election

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The European People's Party (EPP), which includes the current President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, secured first place in the European Parliament election, Trend reports.

Preliminary results were announced by the European Parliament's press service in Brussels.

The EPP won 181 seats, maintaining its leading position in the European Parliament.

The Socialists and Democrats party came in second with 135 seats, followed by the New Europe party in third place.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more